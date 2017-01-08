Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor Adeboye reveals new law will also see Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others retire

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

images-1

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has claimed that a new law, could see other General Overseers like Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, etc retiring from heading their churches. On Saturday, Adeboye announced he was stepping down as the overseer of the church in Nigeria, but will continue to head the ministry […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

