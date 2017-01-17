Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor arrested after prophesying Mugabe’s death

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A prominent pastor in Zimbabwe, Patrick Mugadza, was arrested on Monday after prophesying that President Robert Mugabe, 92, will die on Oct. 17, 2017, police and the pastor’s lawyer said. Mugadza, from the Remnant Pentecostal Church based in the northern town of Kariba, had become famous by holding a one-man demonstration in 2015 against Mugabe,…

