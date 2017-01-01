Pastor Ashimolowo explains $5million fraud that hits church, says he’s not involved
The pastor says he was involved in the investment that led to ponzi scheme in his church
The post Pastor Ashimolowo explains $5million fraud that hits church, says he’s not involved appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG