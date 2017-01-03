Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome releases 2017 prophecies – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


News24 Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome releases 2017 prophecies
News24 Nigeria
Lagos – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy Church has made prophecies concerning Nigeria in 2017. Oyakhilome says there is going to be prosperity in the land. Pastor Chris according to Daily Post compared the flourishing prophesied in …
Chris Oyakhilome '2017 is the Year of Flourishing,' Pastor declaresPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.