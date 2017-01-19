Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor claims to have cured a woman’s ‘vaginal warts’ – Daily Mail

Pastor claims to have cured a woman's 'vaginal warts'
A pastor has claimed he has cured a woman's 'vaginal warts' – healing her using just his shoe. Pastor Zendile Andries November of Victorious Faith Ministries in Bloemfontein, South Africa, spoke to the woman who is in his congregation. He spoke into a …
