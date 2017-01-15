Pastor gives actor, Muyiwa Ademola a brand new car for a movie he did 14 years ago
Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola has started the year on a very good note. Muyiwa Ademola shared the story of how a Pastor gifted him with money (an unspecified amount in dollars) and a brand new car, after the said Pastor watched a movie of his – “Ori” – which was produced 14 years ago. Muyiwa…
