Pastor gives actor, Muyiwa Ademola a brand new car for a movie he did 14 years ago

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola has started the year on a very good note. Muyiwa Ademola shared the story of how a Pastor gifted him with money (an unspecified amount in dollars) and a brand new car, after the said Pastor watched a movie of his – “Ori” – which was produced 14 years ago. Muyiwa…

