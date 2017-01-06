PATIENCE JONATHAN Reacts To Police Raid of Her House

MyNaijaInfo.com

EFCC Didn’t Raid My House – PATIENCE JONATHAN ​Ex Nigerian First lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of the former president Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the widespread reports that officers of the EFCC raided her home in Abuja Yesterday. Here’s what she said: As opposed to the reports, Mrs Jonathan has said members of Nigeria police force (not EFCC) searched her family house but found nothing incriminating. The former first lady who spoke through her lawyer Charles Ogboli claimed that only cheque books, including one from Diamond Bank were found in the premises. According to The Punch, she explained that contrary to widespread reports that it was an EFCC raid; it was actually the police that conducted the search. She further stated that the police said that they were forced to search her premises as a result of the security man’s attitude. Mrs Jonathan however decried the embarrassing situation where a building will be searched in the absence of the occupant. She said: “EFCC came last year and conducted a search in the absence of the occupant of the house. The NDLEA also searched the same building. This also happened last year between November or thereabouts. It is an embarrassment. […]

The post PATIENCE JONATHAN Reacts To Police Raid of Her House appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

