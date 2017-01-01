Patoranking ‘God over everything’ [Video] – Pulse Nigeria
|
Patoranking 'God over everything' [Video]
Pulse Nigeria
To wrap up 2016 and usher in the new year, award-winning dancehall/reggae artiste Patoranking has released the visuals for his song 'God over everything'. The music video was directed by Sesan. Patoranking in 'God over everything' play. Patoranking in …
VIDEO: Patoranking – “God Over Everything”
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG