Patrick Bamford Happy To Move To Middlesbrough But Admits His Career Stalled At Chelsea

Patrick Bamford admits his career stalled at Chelsea, but sees a bright future ahead now he is back at Middlesbrough.

The striker, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at the Riverside, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal after Chelsea accepted an undisclosed offer.

“I’m delighted to be back,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s something I pushed for when I knew I would be leaving Burnley.

“My development has stalled because I haven’t played as many games, but I still learnt things in training. I’ve changed my approach to training, which is important. I’ve also toughened up mentally.

“It’s been hard. When I was last here I was almost playing every game, then I went to Palace and didn’t play. Then I went to Norwich and played a little before moving to Burnley where I barely played at all. It’s been tough but I’m ready for this next challenge.”

“My dream was to play for Chelsea – maybe I was bit naive,” he said.

“I still have that dream. You never know what’s going to happen in the future but for now, even though I was sad to leave, it was one of the happiest days of my life. I was delighted to be coming back here. Now I’ve got to help Boro push on and see how far we can get.”

To Read the full interview click here

