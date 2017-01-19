Patrick Stewart to voice Poop Emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’
English actor Patrick Stewart is headed for The Emoji Movie. The 76-year-old Star Trek and X-Men icon will voice the Poop Emoji in the new animated film, Sony Pictures confirmed on its official Twitter page Wednesday. “So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay,” the …
