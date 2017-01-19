Pages Navigation Menu

Patrick Stewart to voice Poop Emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment

English actor Patrick Stewart is headed for The Emoji Movie. The 76-year-old Star Trek and X-Men icon will voice the Poop Emoji in the new animated film, Sony Pictures confirmed on its official Twitter page Wednesday. “So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay,” the …

