Paul McCartney Sues Sony To Regain Beatles Song Rights

English singer and songwriter Sir Paul McCartney filed a lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing Wednesday in order to regain the rights to a list of Beatles songs he wrote or co-wrote with John Lennon. Filed in United States District Court in Manhattan, McCartney is hoping to reclaim Beatles hits including “Love Me Do,” “I Want to Hold Your …

