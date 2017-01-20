Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paul McCartney Sues Sony To Regain Beatles Song Rights

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

English singer and songwriter Sir Paul McCartney filed a lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing Wednesday in order to regain the rights to a list of Beatles songs he wrote or co-wrote with John Lennon. Filed in United States District Court in Manhattan, McCartney is hoping to reclaim Beatles hits including “Love Me Do,” “I Want to Hold Your …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Paul McCartney Sues Sony To Regain Beatles Song Rights appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.