Paul Pogba Gets Emoji

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has become the first player to get his own emoji Twitter hashtag. With the hashtag #Pogba, Twitter users will be able to decorate their tweets with a personalised Pogba profile. The limited edition emoji was created in the run-up to the highly anticipated Manchester United v Liverpool match on Sunday, and …

