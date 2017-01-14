Pages Navigation Menu

Paul Pogba Gets Emoji

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has become the first player to get his own emoji Twitter hashtag. With the hashtag #Pogba, Twitter users will be able to decorate their tweets with a personalised Pogba profile. The limited edition emoji was created in the run-up to the highly anticipated Manchester United v Liverpool match on Sunday, and …

The post Paul Pogba Gets Emoji appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

