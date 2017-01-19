Paul Pogba’s Adidas Fashion Collection Almost Sells Out in One Day

He’s one of the biggest stars in world football so it’s perhaps no surprise that Paul Pogba has almost sold out his new fashion range in just a day.

The Manchester United star announced the launch of a collaborative effort with adidas — the adidas x Pogba Collection — on Monday.

His debut Three Stripes collection, which includes both on and off-the-pitch styles featuring his new PP logo, has caused a frenzy among his fans.

So much so that it has almost sold out but the French playmaker has given his loyal followers the chance to win an adidas jacket from his collection.

The 23-year-old posted a picture on Instagram promoting his new line where he donned various items from his range including a hat, t-shirt and bomber jacket.

He captioned his post: ‘Dope! My PP Line almost sold out in a day. Tweet a phrase with #ppbomber saying why the Jacket must be yours and I’ll choose two winners (valid in twitter only) @manchesterunited @adidasfootball.’

The collection, which utilises a striking colour palette of black and gold, includes a hoodie and accompanying track pants alongside a t-shirt and a snapback cap.

A matching ball and backpack also feature in the accessories section while the footwear selection includes the new Ace 17+ Pure Control in Pogba’s signature black and gold.

Pogba’s launch on Monday came a day after the 1-1 draw with Liverpool, which saw him miss a glorious chance to score while also giving away a penalty.

Via Daily Mail

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Paul Pogba’s Adidas Fashion Collection Almost Sells Out in One Day appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

