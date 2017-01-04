Pages Navigation Menu

Paul Ryan sworn-in as U.S. House Speaker

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

Republican Rep. Paul Ryan was on Tuesday sworn-in as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after winning his re-election when the lawmakers convened for the 115th session of the Congress. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the election on network, reports that only one Republican member defected and voted…

