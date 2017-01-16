Pay All Cleared Kogi Workers’ Salaries February Ending, Bello Orders

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has directed that all workers in the state civil service who were cleared in the just concluded screening exercise.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the governor gave the directive yesterday night at a meeting with all the political office holders to officially present the final comprehensive screening report.

A dependable source at the meeting hinted that the report will be distributed across the MDAs, parastatals as well as all the 21 local government.

The source who craved anonymity told our correspondent that the governor also reaffirmed at the meeting that “no genuine worker will be sacked”, as earlier promised.

He said, “The good news is that His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has directed that all the cleared workers that are yet to be paid will receive their total entitlements due to them on or before February 28, 2017. Also, cases of short payments and overpayment will be sorted out within the stipulated time.

“While those on uncleared list still reserves rights to defend their employment status for restoration of their salaries, a serious note of warning has however been issued by the state government to all the workers on uncleared list to come up only with genuine complaints and verifiable evidences, else such workers with falsifications and fraud will be apprehended and prosecuted”.

He further said the report will be pasted in all various MDAs and the 21 local governments, adding that “this is a fulfilment of CIvil Service Reforms as one of the core thematic areas of Governor Bello’s New Direction Blueprint”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

