Pay us with Paris Club refund, disengaged workers beg Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—As the Abia State government commences payment of arrears of salaries and pension owed its workforce, disengaged workers from the state civil service have urged Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to use part of the N10.6 billion Paris Club fund to pay off the arrears of salaries and gratuities owed them since 2011.

The workers lamented that about 80 of them had died while others have been made to go through untold hardship and called on the governor to ensure that the injustice meted out out to them was redressed.

Leader of the disengaged workers, Fidelia Ihejirika, in an interview with Vanguard in Aba, lamented that most of them now find it difficult to feed their families and have withdrawn their children from school due to lack of money.

The post Pay us with Paris Club refund, disengaged workers beg Ikpeazu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

