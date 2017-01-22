PAYBAC | Mami Water
Sometimes Juju is beautiful,but not when you sample it this way;amazing right? The Boy PAYBAC returns with yet another lovely record titled Mami Water,get your headphones as Iboro take you back to the 80’s. Groove Along 🙂 Produced By Black Intelligence
