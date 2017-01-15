Payet In Carroll Subliminal

Andy Carroll has hit out at playmaker Dimitri Payet, who is keen on leaving the club after scoring in the thumping of Crystal Palace.

Carroll scored a stunner after Feghouli opened the scoring, before Lanzini ensured victory for the Hammers with a goal of his own.

Payet, who has refused to play was not in the matchday squad and the striker, says no player is bigger than the club.

“’I don’t think any player is bigger than the club. That’s what the lads believe, the manager, all the staff and the fans. We showed we’re a tight group and got three points for it,” said the 28-year-old.

“We have answered a few of the critics, with everything that has been going in during the week and everyone talking. I have received a lot of calls and messages and it has been the same for the other players. It has been tough, especially as the lads are close to one another.

“To put all that behind us and work as a team has been fantastic. All the lads in the dressing room were fantastic and professional. They know what it means to the fans and the club. We stuck together and everyone is hungry and dedicated. It showed in the performance.”

