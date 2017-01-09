Payment Of N5,000 Monthly Grant To Jigawa Destitute Commences March 2017

The screened and registered destitutes in Jigawa state may likely commenced receiving N5,000 monthly grant under the federal government’s social security program.

The National coordinator of the programm Mr Peter Papka revealed this while fielding question shortly after the opening ceremony of three day training organized for Community Base Organization on how to register the prospective beneficiaries of the programme.

He said, after the training, all the CBO’s will go back to their communities and swing into action with close monitoring from the officials in the state.

Mr Papka noted that, states who are currently enjoying direct cash transfer to the beneficiaries have commenced their registration over a year ago.

“if those CBO’s along with state government work hard and complete the registration in accordance to the guideline, the Jigawa less privileges persons could commenced enjoying the grant in the next two months,” he said.

He added that “Presently, we are starting with nine local governments in the state, namely Auyo, Roni, Kaugama, Jahun, Kiyawa Guri, Gwaiwa, Miga and Taura local government”

“The programme is ready to absorbe as many as possible registered prospective less privileged person who satisfied the laid down criteria.”

Mr Papka added that, the cash transfer to the beneficiaries is through bank account, and noting that in places where there are no banks or network service they will consider using Banking Agent system or mobile banking and any best alternative offered or suggested by the banks.

