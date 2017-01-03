Payment Of N5000: PMB Committed To Fulfilling Promises, APC Tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is fulfilling the promise the party made to Nigerians during the 2015 general election campaigns that safety nets will be provided to vulnerable Nigerians.

The party added that with the commencement of payment of N5000 to one million poor Nigerians through the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of

the government, the current administration has demonstrated its

commitment to the Party’s Change manifestoes which is couched on true

transformation.

This was contained in a release signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, while commending the administration on the feat achieved.

The statement said: “We recall that as part of its Social Investment Programme (SIP), the Government has begun implementing three other major campaign promises of the Party designed to provide jobs and lift the most vulnerable

Nigerians out of poverty. These include: the N-Power Volunteer Corps which will provide jobs to 500,000 young Nigerian graduates; the National Homegrown Feeding Programme which has commenced in selected states, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), which provides soft loans ranging from N10,000 to 100,000 to artisans, traders, market women, among others.”

The party described the achievements as “historic and unprecedented” in the history of Nigeria even as it assured Nigerians that the Govis committed and working hard to make significant progress on the

economy, and other sectoral areas.

The Party acknowledged that the past year was a tough one for

Nigerians occasioned by the economic recession but expressed confidence in

the ability of President Buhari to design programmes and policies that

will provide succor to the masses.

It urged Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the President

Buhari-led administration for a more prosperous, secure and stable nation.

