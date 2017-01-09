PBOC Stifles Yuan’s Growth, Affect Recovery and Boost Bitcoin
Bitcoin recently ended its price rally rather abruptly after the Chinese yuan improved its performance for a short period. While many resorted to panic selling with the hopes of yuan’s continued improvements, it hasn’t turned quite the way they had expected. Thanks to the meddling of People’s Bank of China, the currency’s gains were short-lived. … Continue reading PBOC Stifles Yuan’s Growth, Affect Recovery and Boost Bitcoin
The post PBOC Stifles Yuan’s Growth, Affect Recovery and Boost Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG