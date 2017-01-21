PBOC Unveils Plans To Create Blockchain-based RMBCoin

Even though China is not a big fan of Bitcoin, they see the merit of digital currencies. In fact, the PBOC has been working on RMBCoin, a national digital currency project. By the look of things, RMBCoin will not allow users to control the private keys. For the time being, it remains a bit unclear … Continue reading PBOC Unveils Plans To Create Blockchain-based RMBCoin

The post PBOC Unveils Plans To Create Blockchain-based RMBCoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

