PBOC Unveils Plans To Create Blockchain-based RMBCoin

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Even though China is not a big fan of Bitcoin, they see the merit of digital currencies. In fact, the PBOC has been working on RMBCoin, a national digital currency project. By the look of things, RMBCoin will not allow users to control the private keys. For the time being, it remains a bit unclear … Continue reading PBOC Unveils Plans To Create Blockchain-based RMBCoin

