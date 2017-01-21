PBOC Unveils Plans To Create Blockchain-based RMBCoin
Even though China is not a big fan of Bitcoin, they see the merit of digital currencies. In fact, the PBOC has been working on RMBCoin, a national digital currency project. By the look of things, RMBCoin will not allow users to control the private keys. For the time being, it remains a bit unclear … Continue reading PBOC Unveils Plans To Create Blockchain-based RMBCoin
The post PBOC Unveils Plans To Create Blockchain-based RMBCoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG