PC shipments continued to decline this holiday season
Despite market share growth for Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and HP Inc., reports from Gartner and IDC indicate that PC shipments over the holiday period declined for the fifth consecutive year.
The post PC shipments continued to decline this holiday season appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG