PDP chieftains plot power shift to South in 2019

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

pdp plateau

A number of prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southern Nigeria have started clamouring for power shift to the region in 2019. Under the aegis of the PDP Southern Leaders’ Consultative Forum, the group headed by a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, met on Thursday. Ikimi disclosed that the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

