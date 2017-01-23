PDP crisis: Gana, Agbaje meet Ladoja in Ibadan, discuss how to change party name
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Chairman of the 85-member Peoples Democratic Party Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee, Professor Jerry Gana, on Sunday, met with a former governor of Oyo State and national leader of the Accord Party, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, behind closed doors. Gana who was in company of the 2015 governorship […]
PDP crisis: Gana, Agbaje meet Ladoja in Ibadan, discuss how to change party name
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG