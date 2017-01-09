PDP Crisis: Sheriff faction will not appeal verdict of Appeal Court

Dr Cairo Ojougboh has said the Sheriff led PDP will not appeal the verdict of the Appeal Court over the party's crisis.

Sen Ali Modu Sheriff-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not approach the Supreme Court to appeal the outcome of the expected Court of Appeal judgment on the party’s leadership crisis.

The National Deputy Chairman of the faction, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, made the pledge this when he addressed newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Ojougboh said that the faction was,however, expecting a land mark judgment that would not only bring to rest the lingering leadership crisis in the party, but also determined the landmark of Nigerian politics.

“We are also in discussion with various organs of the party and we have reached a situation where all of us have agreed that, whatever is the outcome of the Appeal Court, nobody should appeal to the Supreme Court.

“We will accept it and everybody will accept it‎.

“After the court judgment, all of us will sit down again‎ and discuss. It is obvious that the Port Harcourt judgment will be the deciding factor. Anybody who will go ahead after the judgment, it is up to him,’’ Ojougboh said.

The national deputy chairman added that the Sheriff-led faction was open to dialogue with the National Caretaker Committee and its loyalists, irrespective of the outcome of the court judgment.

He appealed to PDP members to be patient while awaiting the outcome of the judgment.

Ojougboh said that the faction was hopeful that the Court of Appeal would do what was necessary, ‘’which is the truth.“

On PDP National Secretariat staff, who recently pledged their loyalty to Makarfi group, Ojougboh said that appropriate action on them would be taken after the expected court judgment.

On the allegation that the faction wanted to woo PDP staff to its side with money but that the staff rejected the invitation and offer, Ojougboh said it was not true.

He said that though the faction’s National Working Committee wanted to meet with PDP staff, but most of them were yet to resume duty.

According to him, the meeting has been rescheduled for future day.

Meanwhile, some members of staff of PDP who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), under anonymity, said that they were invited but that they turned down the invitation.

“Our loyalist is for Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee, there is no reason for us to be jumping from one leader to another,’’ the staff said.

