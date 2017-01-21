PDP: Defected Lawmakers Will Pay Political Price – Makarfi

The Sen Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told

federal lawmakers formerly in PDP, but now defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) that they will pay the price for their unwise political decisions.

Makarfi, who stated this at the PDP caucus meeting held in Abuja, further stressed that the PDP would reclaim all the seats occupied by its former members who moved to other parties.

Recall that Sen Nelson Effiong, representing Akwa Ibom South, on Thursday defected to the APC. Last year, Senators, Joshua Dariye and Yele Omogunwa, from Plateau and Ondo States respectively also defected to the APC.

When asked however Makarfi said “For those, who are running helter skelter, for one reason or the other to say they are cross carpeting.

“There is no division in PDP and it is unfortunate, but they will pay a political price for such unwise decision.

“I assure you, it is painful to lose anybody, but it was unwise decision taken by them.

“I assure you what is coming to PDP is much larger than what you may have contemplated and left PDP.

“So I am not bordered in the sense that it is a temporary setback, but more for them, because we are going to reclaim the seats, which they are occupying, as there is no division in PDP.’’

He however revealed that PDP would hold a larger stakeholders’ caucus meeting on thursday next week, in Abuja. He didn’t disclose the venue.

The deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, however declared that PDP was already reaching out to some other political parties in its effort to regain power.

“What you are seeing today is the party’s efforts to rebuild and reposition itself ahead of 2019.

“Going forward, you are going to see other developments.

