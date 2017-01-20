PDP: Defectors will pay “political price”

Senator Makarfi : factional chairman of PDP The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the defection of some of its elected officials to other parties as “unwise decision’’ for which they will “pay a political price’’. The National Chairman of the party, Sen.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

