PDP flags off campaign to regain Etsako federal seat
EDO STATE chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, kicked off its campaign for the January 28 bye-election for Etsako Federal Constituency seat which was vacated by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. The campaign rally took the party to Auchi in Etsako West, Fugar in Etsako Central and Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government […]
