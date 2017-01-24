PDP flags off campaign to regain Etsako federal seat

EDO STATE chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, kicked off its campaign for the January 28 bye-election for Etsako Federal Constituency seat which was vacated by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. The campaign rally took the party to Auchi in Etsako West, Fugar in Etsako Central and Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government […]

The post PDP flags off campaign to regain Etsako federal seat appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

