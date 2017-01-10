Pages Navigation Menu

PDP former spokesman, Olisa Metuh collapses in church

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, is currently bedridden at the National Hospital Abuja, after he collapsed during church service on Sunday. His lawyer, Mr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), made this disclosure before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday. The lawyer made this known to the trial judge, Justice […]

