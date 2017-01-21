PDP Govs Forum: Fayose is the Right Man for the job, Ekweremadu

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described the governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose who has emerged as the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum as the right man for the job.

Congratulating Fayose for the new position, Ekweremadu who described the forum as an important group within the party, however expressed confidence in the ability of Fayose to rally the governors elected on the platform of the party, the PDP faithful, and supporters to hold the fort in opposition.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said, “Governor Fayose is a strong voice in the opposition. He is an unapologetic PDP faithful and has the audacity, political sagacity, and benefit of experience from his number of years as a governor to provide quality leadership for the forum. I, therefore, nurse no doubts that he is the right man for the job.

“However, I would like to see a greater synergy and understanding between our governors on one hand, and National Assembly Members of PDP extraction on the other hand, to avoid the usual needless rivalry and mutual distrust that have hurt the party in the past.”

While commending the out-gone Chairman of the Forum, Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State for his meritorious service to the party and his state, the Deputy President of the Senate urged the PDP faithful to remain strong and hopeful as the party would bounce back stronger and soon to lead the nation out of the current stinging economic hardship.

