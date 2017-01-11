Pages Navigation Menu

PDP Group decries Justice Abang’s posting to Delta State, calls for his redeployment

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice-Okon-Abang-392x336

Reactions have continued to trail the redeployment of one of the controversial Federal High Court judges in the country, Justice Okon Abang from the Federal High Court, Abuja, to the Asaba Division in Delta State. Describing Justice Abang as a stooge of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, the Delta State PDP Alliances For Good […]

