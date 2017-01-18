Pages Navigation Menu

PDP is government-in-waiting – Makarfi

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it was not just an opposition party but a government-in-waiting. Chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, stated this when he received syndicate reports of the Strategy Review Committee led by Prof.

