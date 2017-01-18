PDP is government-in-waiting – Makarfi

The Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it was not just an opposition party but a government-in-waiting. Chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, stated this when he received syndicate reports of the Strategy Review Committee led by Prof.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

