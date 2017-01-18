PDP is government-in-waiting – Makarfi
The Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it was not just an opposition party but a government-in-waiting. Chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, stated this when he received syndicate reports of the Strategy Review Committee led by Prof.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG