PDP members decamping to other parties will lose their mandate – Makarfi
The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, has warned that elected officials who defected to other parties will “pay a political price.” Speaking during the party’s caucus meeting held in Abuja, the former Kaduna State governor said the party would reclaim the seats won by its former members, who […]
