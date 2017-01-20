Pages Navigation Menu

PDP members decamping to other parties will lose their mandate – Makarfi

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, has warned that elected officials who defected to other parties will “pay a political price.” Speaking during the party’s caucus meeting held in Abuja, the former Kaduna State governor said the party would reclaim the seats won by its former members, who […]

