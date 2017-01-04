PDP Secretariat’s workers protest redundancy – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
WORKERS at the national secretariat of the crisis-ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have pleaded with the judiciary to expedite action on the various intra-party cases pending before the Court of Appeal. Protesting under the auspices of the PDP …
