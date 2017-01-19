Pages Navigation Menu

PDP senator defects to APC

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Politics

Sen. Nelson Effiong representing Akwa Ibom South senatorial district, on Wednesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Effiong, while quoting Order 43 at plenary, said his decision was to enable him pursue his political career. He said: “I was elected into the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, but over…

