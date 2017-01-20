PDP set to drag Senator Effiong to court for defecting to APC
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom state, says it will force the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South D, Nelson Effiong, to relinquish his seat in the Senate for defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC. This was contained in a statement signed by the state PDP’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong and made available to […]
PDP set to drag Senator Effiong to court for defecting to APC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG