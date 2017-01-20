Pages Navigation Menu

PDP set to drag Senator Effiong to court for defecting to APC

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nelson Effiong

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom state, says it will force the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South D, Nelson Effiong, to relinquish his seat in the Senate for defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC. This was contained in a statement signed by the state PDP’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong and made available to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

