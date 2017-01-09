PDP Staff Forum Poised To Shun Sheriff Today

Following the recent protest by staff of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Sen Ali Modu Sheriff-led camp has intensified his lobby for the support of the staff.

But it was gathered the staff has refused to sit with Sheriff’s camp.

Sequel to the protest by staff, it was learnt that Sheriff had invited them for a meeting today by 10am, at his Maitama office.

But it was gathered that the workers, in a show of rejection, fixed a meeting of their own which will hold at the temporary headquarters used by Sen Ahmed Makarfi at the same time.

Recall that while Makarfi had supported the recent protest by the staff for the immediate reopening of the PDP national headquarters as well as speedy judgement on the legal dispute, Sheriff had asked for the staff to be patient.

A staff while explaining why they have turned down Sheriff’s invitation told Leadership that the “Staff Forum had never supported Sheriff’s camp. And we won’t do so now. Right from the onset we made our position clear that we are with Sen Ahmed Makarfi-led PDP where all the other recognized organs of the party are.

“Have you not wondered that none of us have attended any of those illegal functions he organizes at his office in Gana Street?”, the staff asked.

Meanwhile, a PDP youth group, National Youth Frontier yesterday claimed it has uncovered plots by the Sheriff’s group to infiltrate the administrative staff of the party “in order to divide and lure them to the ruling Party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

The National Cordinator of the Youth Group, comrade Austin Okai revealed that “since the open declaration by staffers of the Party in favour of the Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee, the Sheriff group had made several contacts with some key members of the staff Welfare forum and has schedule a meeting with them at his office in Abuja for Monday, January 9, 2017.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff who was removed last year by both the PDP National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and several Court Judgments has been trying unsuccessfully to divide the Party. However, all the organs of the Party, the BOT, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Caucus are all united behind the National Caretaker Committee.

“His latest affronts on the administrative staff of the Party to lure them to the All Progressive Congress (APC) is another desperate moves by Senator Sheriff. A member of the administrative staff of the PDP who prefer to remain anonymous declared that the purported scheduled meeting will not hold as no sensible member of the staff Welfare forum will succumb to the ploy of the Sheriff and his co travelers.

“Finally, the PDP National Youth Frontier condemned the call by the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff group that the National Secretariat of the Party should not be reopened. Comrade Okai described the reaction as not only unpatriotic, but a clear admission by the Sheriff group that the continues lockup of the PDP national secretariat is of immense benefit to him and that of his sponsors in the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

