Former Senate President, Nnamani Joins APC – The Streetjournal

Former Senate President, Nnamani Joins APC

Former Senate President, Nnamani Joins APC
A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday, in his home town, Amechi-Uwani, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State. Nnamani, who is currently the Chairman of the Electoral …
