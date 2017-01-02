PDP tasks government on economic revival strategies



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is advising the Federal Government to put in place viable economic strategies that would offer sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

In a New Year message yesterday by the spokesman of its national caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP said Nigeria’s economy had degenerated from the largest and fastest growing African economy in 2014 to take the rear position of number 30 because of what it called sheer incompetence and lack of ideas on how to tackle the problems by the Federal government.

The PDP charged the Federal Government to “employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy.”

According to the opposition party, “We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres. The Federal Government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income and decrease mindless taxations which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.”

The PDP also charged Nigerians to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition pointing out that the bad policies of government since May 2016 had “occasioned this economic recession with its attendant consequences of extreme hardship, starvation, deprivation, insecurity and rise in ethnic, sectional and political agitations for self-determination.”

