PDP to Buhari: Good intentions not good governance

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The youths group of the People Democratic Party known as the People Democratic Party youth frontier has called on Nigerians and the world to informed the All Progressives Congress APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari that ’a slogan not a program’’

The group on its twitter handle @PDPNYF warned ‘’Pls tell APC-PMB that A slogan is not a program, platitudes are not policies, and good intentions is not good governance ‘’

The group further questioned President Buhari anti corruption fight saying that it is selective .

‘Is not now@MBuhari anti corruption is selective,vindictive & a political vendetta .PMB swimming in corruption’

