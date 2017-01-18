PDP to sanction members over unguided statements
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa says it will sanction any member who makes unguarded statement on the crisis in the party at the national level. The party in a statement on Wednesday by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdulsalam Gidado, warned members not to engage in utterances that would jeopardize efforts at resolving problems in the party. “The party is hereby cautioning all its members in the state against speaking unguardedly, especially at this time when all hands should be on deck to resolve the current impasse in our party.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG