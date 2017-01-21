Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP to sue Senator for defecting to APC

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has threatened to sue Senator Nelson Effiong for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Effiong, who represents the Akwa Ibom South District, dumped the opposition party during the Senate plenary session on Thursday, January 19. The Akwa Ibom PDP made the comments via a statement…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post PDP to sue Senator for defecting to APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.