PDP to sue Senator for defecting to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has threatened to sue Senator Nelson Effiong for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Effiong, who represents the Akwa Ibom South District, dumped the opposition party during the Senate plenary session on Thursday, January 19. The Akwa Ibom PDP made the comments via a statement…

The post PDP to sue Senator for defecting to APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

