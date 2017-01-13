PDP warns against attempt to remove Ekweremadu as Deputy Senate President – News24 Nigeria
PDP warns against attempt to remove Ekweremadu as Deputy Senate President
Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Part ( PDP) on Thursday condemned the call on Ike Ekweremadu to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to retain the position of Deputy Senate President. The PDP made the condemnation in a statement by the …
