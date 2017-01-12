Pages Navigation Menu

PDP warns against attempt to remove Ekweremadu as Deputy Senate President

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

senator-ekweremadu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned against any attempt to remove Ike Ekweremadu as the Deputy Senate President. The party was reacting to comments made by Senator Kabiru Marafa(http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/11/cross-party-now-apc-senators-lobby-ekweremadu/), where he called on Ekweremadu to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to retain his seat. In a statement on Thursday […]

