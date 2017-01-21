Pages Navigation Menu

PDP will recover mandate from defected senator, says Ex-minister

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Politics

Chief Nduese Essien, a former Minster of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, says the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) will recover its mandate from the defected PDP senator, Nelson Effiong. Essien made this known during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of Eket Senatorial District on Saturday to deliberate on the recent political development in the district. He said the PDP Akwa Ibom would begin the process that will ultimately ensure that the mandate given to Effiong was recovered.

