Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP will remove Senator Effiong for joining APC – Ex-Minister, Nduese Essien

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

image

Nduese Essien, the former Minster of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, says the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) will recover its mandate from the defected PDP senator, Nelson Effiong. Essien made this known during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of Eket Senatorial District on Saturday to deliberate on the recent political development in the district. He said […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

PDP will remove Senator Effiong for joining APC – Ex-Minister, Nduese Essien

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.