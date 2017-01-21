PDP will remove Senator Effiong for joining APC – Ex-Minister, Nduese Essien
Nduese Essien, the former Minster of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, says the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) will recover its mandate from the defected PDP senator, Nelson Effiong. Essien made this known during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of Eket Senatorial District on Saturday to deliberate on the recent political development in the district. He said […]
