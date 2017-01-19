Pages Navigation Menu

PDP will return to power in 2019 – Makarfi

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, has declared that the opposition party is in a better position to rule Nigeria. Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, when he received syndicate reports of the strategy review committee led by former Information Minister, Jerry Gana, Makarfi said PDP would become […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

