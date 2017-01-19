Peace Corps Bill ready for assent, as NASS adopts consolidated version
The process of establishing the Nigerian Peace Corps has received another boost on Thursday when the both chambers of the National Assembly consolidated the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill. It could be recalled that the Bill was passed into law by both chambers in the year 2016. For the sake of harmonizing it for presidential assent, […]
Peace Corps Bill ready for assent, as NASS adopts consolidated version
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG