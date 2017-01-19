Pages Navigation Menu

Peace Corps Bill ready for assent, as NASS adopts consolidated version

The process of establishing the Nigerian Peace Corps has received another boost on Thursday when the both chambers of the National Assembly consolidated the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill. It could be recalled that the Bill was passed into law by both chambers in the year 2016. For the sake of harmonizing it for presidential assent, […]

