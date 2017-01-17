Peace, stability panacea for speedy devt in N/Delta – Osinbajo
VICE President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has decried the neglect of the Niger Delta over the years and urged the people of the area to ensure its stability for speedy development to take place. Addressing stakeholders at the conference hall of the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, during a fact-finding mission to Delta State yesterday, Prof Osinbajo […]
